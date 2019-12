1 person dead after gun battle on St. Louis-area interstate

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (AP) - A 20-year-old man is dead after what police describe as a rolling gun battle on a busy St. Louis-area interstate highway. The victim's name was not immediately released after the shooting that happened Friday on Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County. Police say the man's car was struck by sat least 10 rounds fired from two different weapons. The vehicle was then struck by a tractor-trailer. Police aren't yet sure what led to the shooting. The shooting closed a portion of I-270 for more than three hours, backing up traffic for miles.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.