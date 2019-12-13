Virginia man convicted in $3 million romance fraud scheme

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A federal grand jury has convicted a 34-year-old Virginia man of helping to swindle women across the country out of nearly $3 million in a fraud scheme. Prosecutors say Henry Asomani, of Dumfries, Virginia, used proceeds collected from unknown co-conspirators, who contacted people who had posted ads on online dating sites, or through their Facebook pages. They persuaded the victims to invest in non-existent businesses. Asomani was convicted Friday in federal court in Missouri. Besides Missouri, other victims live in New Jersey, Alaska, Oklahoma, Florida, Texas, Kansas, and Iowa.

