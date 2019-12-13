College official gets 6 years for stealing $7.5 million

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former St. Louis Community College employee has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for stealing more than $7.5 million from a program designed to provide job training. The sentence for 57-year-old Donald L. Robison of Ballwin, Missouri, was announced Friday. He pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering charges in August. In addition to the prison sentence, Robison was fined $125,000. The government recovered the stolen money plus more than $3 million in profits earned by Robison.

