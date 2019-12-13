Sen. Mitch McConnell files for seventh term in Kentucky - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has filed for reelection in Kentucky as the Republican seeks a seventh term next year. McConnell on Friday touted his leadership role as an asset for Middle America. He is the longest-serving U.S. senator in Kentucky history. He has tied himself closely to President Donald Trump and is preparing to defend himself against a host of Democrats wanting to unseat him. McConnell regularly notes that among the four congressional leaders, he's the only one from the U.S. heartland. McConnell has amassed a massive campaign fund, as has his highest-profile Democratic challenger, retired Marine combat pilot Amy McGrath,

