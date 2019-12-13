Two teens faces murder charges in Cape Girardeau shooting

Thomas Bean (left) and Maurice Patterson (Right)

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- Officers are searching for two teens wanted on murder charges.

Cape Girardeau Police say Thomas Q. Bean, 19, and Maurice Patterson, Jr,. 19, are wanted in connection tot he shooting death of Richard R. Reeves on Dec. 11.

Bean and Patterson face second degree murder charges along with armed criminal action, robbery, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Neither suspect is in custody. If you seen Bean or Patterson contact the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County major case squad.

They are considered armed and dangerous.

MORE: Major case squad investigates homicide in Cape Girardeau