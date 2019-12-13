Judge rejects dismissal motion for wife with body in freezer - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Judge rejects dismissal motion for wife with body in freezer

JOPLIN, Mo. - A 67-year-old woman who is accused of leaving her husband's body in a freezer for nearly a year lost a motion to have the charge against her dismissed. Barbara Watters, of Joplin, is charged with abandonment of a corpse. Her husband's body was found in a freezer inside their home in early November. Police believe he died in December 2018. On Friday, a judge denied a motion to dismiss the charge. Watters' attorney argued this week that she didn't violate the law because she didn't abandon the corpse. But prosecutors argued Watters violated state law by failing to report his death.

