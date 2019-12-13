Missouri sex offender expert charged with abusing 2 boys - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri sex offender expert charged with abusing 2 boys

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A Missouri forensic psychologist who has worked with national groups on management of sex offenders is facing sexual abuse charges involving two boys. Fifty-year-old Kurt Bumby, of Columbia, was charged Thursday in Boone County with two counts of statutory sodomy. He also was charged in November in St. Louis County with two counts of sodomy. Prosecutors allege the cases involve two different boys, with the St. Louis case allegedly occurring between 1988 and 1984, and the Boone County case between 2008 and 2015. Bumby's attorney said Friday the accusations would be addressed in the appropriate venue.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.