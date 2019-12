IMPERIAL, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis-area man is a $1 million winner in a Missouri Lottery scratch-off game. The Lottery said Friday that James Dane of Imperial won the prize on Dec. 4 while playing the “$300 Million Cash Explosion” game. He purchased the winning ticket at a Mobile On the Run station in Arnold.

