Stabbing suspect extradited from Poland to Chicago, charged

CHICAGO (AP) - A 31-year-old Chicago man who fled to Poland after his roommate was found stabbed to death in their apartment in 2013 has been extradited back to the city from Poland and charged with first-degree murder. Mateusz Zabrzenski was charged after a witness positively identified him as the attacker of Sarah Kresilova, whose body was found stabbed at least eight times in her bedroom on the the city's Northwest Side. Zabrzenski arrived in Chicago on Friday and is scheduled to appear in bond court on Saturday.

