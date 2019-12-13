Man claims to be Detroit boy reported missing since 1994

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) - A man has told police that he may be a Detroit boy reported missing by his mother at a suburban shopping mall a quarter of a century ago. WDIV-TV reports that the man told Livonia police he believes he is D’Wan Sims, reportedly last seen Dec. 11, 1994, at Wonderland Mall. Dwanna Harris told police then that D’Wan disappeared while they were shopping. Surveillance video showed Harris inside the mall, but there were no images of D’Wan. Livonia police Capt. Ron Taig tells the television station that investigators “looked at all of the video” and “checked everything, and never saw D’Wan” with his mother.

