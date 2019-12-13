Midwife for mostly Amish, Mennonite patients wins case

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A judge has ruled that a Missouri midwife and her clinic can continue delivering the babies of its mostly Mennonite and Amish patients. The Columbia Missourian reports that Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem disagreed this month with the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, which argued that Susan Wilson and her clinic, A Mother’s Heart, was operating a birthing center without a proper state license. The center near Versailles was allowed to operate while the case was being decided. Her lawyer, Gaylin Carver, says the ruling means that the community has “the option to deliver where they want."

