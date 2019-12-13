Midwife for mostly Amish, Mennonite patients wins case - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Midwife for mostly Amish, Mennonite patients wins case

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A judge has ruled that a Missouri midwife and her clinic can continue delivering the babies of its mostly Mennonite and Amish patients. The Columbia Missourian reports that Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem disagreed this month with the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, which argued that Susan Wilson and her clinic, A Mother’s Heart, was operating a birthing center without a proper state license. The center near Versailles was allowed to operate while the case was being decided. Her lawyer, Gaylin Carver, says the ruling means that the community has “the option to deliver where they want."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.