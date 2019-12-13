Proposal would allow interstate traffic of raw milk in US - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Proposal would allow interstate traffic of raw milk in US

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A pair of Congress members from opposite sides of the political aisle wants to stop the federal government from interfering with interstate traffic of raw milk. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that raw milk and products made from raw milk can pose severe health risks. Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine said Friday they are are submitting the Interstate Milk Freedom Act to make it easier to ship unpasteurized milk and milk products that are packaged for human consumption across state lines.

