Doctor argues marriage to teen is defense against child porn

ST. LOUIS - Lawyers for a Missouri doctor who impregnated a 16-year-old Kentucky girl say the doctor's marriage to the girl is valid and a legitimate defense to child pornography charges. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Dr. Ashu Joshi's attorneys contend that enforcement of child pornography laws without a marriage exception is unconstitutional. Joshi is facing decades in prison on charges of receiving and producing child porn, and transporting a minor across state lines for sex. Prosecutors argue the marriage is invalid and an attempt by the St. Louis County doctor to avoid prosecution on the federal charges.

