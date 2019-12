MULKEYTOWN (WSIL) -- A Franklin County man is behind bars facing multiple sex charges.

Sheriff's deputies arrested Kenneth L. Holley, 51, for aggravated criminal sexual abuse and aggravated assault.

After a search of Holley's home prosecutors filed additional child pornography and new sex abuse charges.

Holley is being held on $650,000 bond in the Franklin County Jail.

The Franklin County Sheriff says more charges are possible as the investigation continues.