Lawmakers want former Ky. Gov. Bevin's pardons investigated - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lawmakers want former Ky. Gov. Bevin's pardons investigated

Posted: Updated:

By BRUCE SCHREINER and DYLAN LOVAN
Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Two Kentucky lawmakers are expressing outrage at a spree of pardons issued by former Gov. Matt Bevin. They want the new attorney general to investigate the pardons, including one for a convicted killer whose family held a fundraiser for Bevin last year. Senate Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey, a Democrat, says the pardons are “a potential abuse of our system of government.” Bevin pardoned Patrick Brian Baker, who was convicted of reckless homicide and other crimes in a fatal 2014 home break-in in Knox County. Baker's family raised money for Bevin in a private fundraiser last year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.