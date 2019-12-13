Gary to rename street for '60s civil rights leader Malcolm X - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Gary to rename street for '60s civil rights leader Malcolm X

Posted: Updated:

GARY, Ind. - The city of Gary is renaming a street to honor controversial 1960s civil rights leader Malcolm X. Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson says one of her last acts in office will be issuing an executive order to rename Virginia Street as Malcolm X Boulevard. Malcolm X, a Muslim minister who broke away from the Nation of Islam in 1964, was assassinated Feb. 21, 1965, in Manhattan. Freeman-Wilson says she''ll issue the Malcolm X order on Dec. 20. It will take effect July 1 because street signs and addresses will need to be changed.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.