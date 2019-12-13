General Motors to invest $1.5 billion in Missouri plant - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

General Motors to invest $1.5 billion in Missouri plant

Posted: Updated:

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) - General Motors plans to invest $1.5 billion in truck production at a suburban St. Louis plant. GM President Mark Reuss joined Missouri elected officials on Friday to announce the Wentzville plant expansion. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says GM is promising to keep 4,000 jobs at the site. GM's website says about 4,300 employees work there currently. The announcement comes less than two months after GM workers nationwide ended a contentious 40-day strike with an agreement that included a commitment by GM to invest in Wentzville to make the "next generation" of GM's midsize pickup trucks.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.