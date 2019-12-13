Man charged in shooting death of Columbia man at motel

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A 30-year-old Columbia man is jailed in connection with the shooting death of another man at a Columbia motel. Columbia police say Kevin Joseph Lambert was charged Friday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 36-year-old Marceino Carlous Moore. Moore was found dead from a gunshot wound on Monday inside his car at the Welcome Inn.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.