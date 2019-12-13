Man charged in shooting death of Columbia man at motel - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man charged in shooting death of Columbia man at motel

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A 30-year-old Columbia man is jailed in connection with the shooting death of another man at a Columbia motel. Columbia police say Kevin Joseph Lambert was charged Friday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 36-year-old Marceino Carlous Moore. Moore was found dead from a gunshot wound on Monday inside his car at the Welcome Inn.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.