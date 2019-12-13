Benton's Immanuel Baptist Church holding free Christmas event

Immanuel Baptist Church is holding a Christmas event and encouraging families to come out for some holiday fun.

For the first time, the church is putting on "Making Memories at the Manger, which is free to the community.

Visitors can partake in several arts and crafts activities such as wooden nativity scenes, Christmas rocks and ornaments.

There will also be an opportunity to make Christmas cookies and get family photos with two different holiday backdrops.

A favorite for the children may be the safari petting zoo with camels, as well as, donkey and horseback rides.

However, Pastor Sammy Simmons believes a highlight will be a 20-minute musical called "Why Christmas."

"We were thinking of a creative way that we could live love to our community around Christmas time, and so we want to create a hallmark type of experience to both show the love of God in our actions and the love of God through our musical," he says.

The event is taking place at the church on December 13th from 6-8 p.m and on December 14th from 2-4 p.m.

It's free but church leaders encourage visitors to pre-register online here or you can do so at the church.

Immanuel Baptist Church:

516 N Main St.

Benton, IL 62812

(618) 439-3513