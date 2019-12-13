Warren to open campaign office in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is opening a campaign office in Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Star reports that the U.S. senator from Massachusetts will open the office Saturday. The newspaper reports that Warren is the first top-tier Democratic presidential contender to open a Kansas City office. Warren is expanding her presence in the state ahead of Missouri's March 10 primary, when 68 delegates will be up for grabs. Her campaign also is tapping Kansas City area volunteers to canvas for votes Saturday in Iowa. Former 2018 Kansas Democratic Party campaign director Brooklynne Roulette Mosley is leading Warren's campaign in Missouri.

