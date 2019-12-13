St. Louis-area dentist charged with threatening 3 judges - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Louis-area dentist charged with threatening 3 judges

Posted: Updated:

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - A former St. Louis-area dentist has been charged with threatening three judges involved in his divorce and child custody dispute. St. Louis County Circuit Court says 51-year-old Jeffrey Reuter was arrested Wednesday in Bonne Terre after a three-hour armed standoff with police attempting to serve him with a warrant. Reuter has been charged with three counts of interfering with a judicial officer, a felony. He's pleaded not guilty. Reuter formerly was a dentist in nearby Kirkwood. The court says he went to the homes of three St. Louis County judges on Dec. 7 to hand-deliver an anti-government manifesto.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.