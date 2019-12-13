St. Louis-area dentist charged with threatening 3 judges

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - A former St. Louis-area dentist has been charged with threatening three judges involved in his divorce and child custody dispute. St. Louis County Circuit Court says 51-year-old Jeffrey Reuter was arrested Wednesday in Bonne Terre after a three-hour armed standoff with police attempting to serve him with a warrant. Reuter has been charged with three counts of interfering with a judicial officer, a felony. He's pleaded not guilty. Reuter formerly was a dentist in nearby Kirkwood. The court says he went to the homes of three St. Louis County judges on Dec. 7 to hand-deliver an anti-government manifesto.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.