Stolen Jeep crashes into Chicago home, killing teen driver

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago police chase ended with a stolen Jeep crashing into a house, killing its 17-year-old driver and injuring two other teens. Police spokesman Sgt. Rocco Alioto says officers tried to pull over the Jeep Thursday evening but the driver sped off, triggering a chase for nearly five blocks on Chicago's far South Side. The male driver then lost control, jumped a curb, and plowed into the house. Alioto says the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other teens in the Jeep were hospitalized. He says the house sustained “major structural damage.” Four people inside the home weren't hurt.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.