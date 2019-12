WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- An accident has closed Route 166 south of Route 13.

Illinois State Police tell News 3 that around 7:35 Friday morning, a pickup truck and a tractor trailer collided on the curve near Old Creal Springs Road, and one of the vehicles caught fire.

IDOT expects the roadway to be closed for a couple of hours and asks that drivers avoid the area.

Stay with News 3 for updates.