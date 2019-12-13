St. Louis police officer shoots, kills armed man - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Louis police officer shoots, kills armed man

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS - Authorities say a St. Louis police officer shot and killed a man who was armed with a semiautomatic weapon that had an extended magazine after he didn't comply with a command to drop the weapon. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Police Chief John Hayden says officers stopped the 28-year-old man around 9:30 p.m. Thursday while patrolling in a “heavily trafficked drug area." The man then took off running, with the officer in pursuit. Hayden says the officer saw that the man had a weapon but isn't sure whether the suspect fired before he was killed. His name wasn't immediately released.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.