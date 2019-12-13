Sergeant told to tone down 'gayness' to lead diversity unit

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - A gay St. Louis County police sergeant who was awarded nearly $20 million in a discrimination lawsuit has been promoted to lieutenant and picked as the leader of a newly created diversity and inclusion unit. Police Chief Jon Belmar said in a news release announcing the unit that the department “must demonstrate to our officers and to our community that we prioritize diversity and inclusion." The announcement comes after a jury ruled in October in favor of Keith Wildhaber, who says he was passed over for promotion 23 times and was told to “tone down” his “gayness.”

