Body found in northern Michigan is former Chicago-area woman

MAPLE CITY, Mich. (AP) - Police have identified the body of a woman that was dragged through snow and left in a rural area in northern Michigan. Police say it's a 62-year-old woman who was reported missing in Traverse City shortly before the discovery. No name was released. Police say the woman had settled in Traverse City after living in the Chicago area. A possible suspect is in custody for a separate crime.

