Late Weekend System Looking More Like Rain - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Late Weekend System Looking More Like Rain

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Gloomy and dull to cap off the work week with a few showers possible Friday afternoon in parts of Western Kentucky. 

Rain is expected to be more widespread on Saturday morning. Showers will be light, but it could impact outdoor plans. Rain will move out of the region by mid-afternoon. 

Let's talk about the winter weather potential later this weekend. Forecast models have been trending warmer which means more rain for our region. 

Sunday afternoon, a mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain is expected to arrive from the west. The best chance for winter weather will in Southern Illinois and Southeast Missouri. Sunday night, temperatures are expected to warm and any winter weather will likely transition to all rain. 

A major winter storm is expected Monday across central Illinois and east-central Missouri, but this is looking more and more like a cold rain for our area. 

With the warmer side of this system taking hold Monday, there's potential for locally heavy rain and possible thunder and lightning into the Missouri Bootheel and Western Kentucky. 

As the system exits Monday evening, another blast of cold air will arrive for the middle of next week. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen is tracking the latest! We've got you covered!

