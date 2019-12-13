Authorities release name of Colfax County crash victim

RICHLAND, Neb. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a driver who died when his pickup truck rammed into an oncoming semitrailer on U.S. Highway 30 in eastern Nebraska's Colfax County. The crash was reported about 7:30 a.m. Thursday, about a mile northeast of Richland. Authorities say the westbound pickup swerved into the eastbound lanes and struck the semi. The cause of the collision is believed to be slick pavement. The pickup driver's been identified as 39-year-old Carlos Adame, who lived in Schuyler. Authorities identified the semi driver as 63-year-old Terry Greer, of Arenzville, Illinois. Authorities say he wasn't injured.

