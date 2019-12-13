Job Squad: December 13, 2019

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- There is a handful of employers looking for new faces in this week's Job Squad Report.

The Marion V.A. is looking for a Medical Technologist. The position requires performing procedures in several areas including Chemistry, Hematology/Coagulation, Urinalysis, Immunohematology, Reference Laboratory, and Microbiology. The starting salary is $42,000. Candidates can apply at USAJobs.com.

Agriculture equipment dealer H&R Agri-Power is seeking a Parts Associate for the Vergennes location. Applicants must be able to read catalogs and computer displays, receive and fill telephone orders and much more. Good communication skills, customer service skills, and a strong work ethic are required. Qualified applicants can apply here.

Cook Portable Warehouses has immediate openings for full-time CDL Class A Delivery and semi drivers. The potential compensation is $60,000, which includes pay per mile, pay per touch, commission, and home every weekend. Benefits include health insurance, matching 401k, paid time off, and paid holidays. For more information contact the office at (618) 893-2114. Applicants can also apply in person at 3455 Old Hwy 51 N, Cobden, IL.

Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health has two full-time positions open. The clinic is need of a Registered Clinical Nurse at the Marion office. At least 2 years of experience in Home Health, Community Health Program, and Generalized Family Center Program is preferred. The clinic also needs an RN for its Home Health Division. Some of the procedures may include lab blood draws, injections, IV therapy, wound care, and staple/suture removal. The salary is based on education and experience. Benefits for both positions include group health insurance, accrued vacation days, the Illinois Municipal Retirement Plan, accrued sick time, 35 hour work week, and 14 paid holidays. The applications should be sent to Kevin Kaytor at 8160 Express Drive, Marion, IL 62959.

Nalley's Garage in Herrin is need of a Certified Automotive Technician. The qualified candidate must have experience working in an automotive shop environment and their own tools. Pay will be based on experience and qualifications. Candidates can apply in person at Nalley's Garage on 800 N. Park Avenue in Herrin or online.