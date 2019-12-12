SIU sees increase in student applications

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- SIU is seeing a significant increase in student applications. But will that mean an increase in next year's enrollment?

That's exactly what Interim Provost Meera Komarraju and other board members are trying to figure out.

The Southern Illinoisan reports SIU has gotten over 25 percent freshman applications than it had at this point last year.

Komarraju says it's a step in the right direction.

"This is really like a shot in the arm for us that we can connect with prospective students and convince them that SIU is an excellent option for them, so we feel very encouraged," she said.

SIU offered free student applications earlier this fall.