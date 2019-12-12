Chicago cop suspended after unarmed, autistic teen shot

CHICAGO (AP) - An off-duty Chicago police officer has been suspended for six months after authorities say he shot an unarmed, autistic man in 2017 on the city's South Side. The Chicago Police Board voted Thursday to suspend Sgt. Khalil Muhammad, the Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Tribune reported. The action stemmed from the August 2017 shooting of Ricardo Hayes, then 18, and police initially described it as an armed confrontation. The ruling followed an agreement by Muhammad to plead guilty to several departmental charges, including unlawful or unnecessary display of a weapon, disobeying an order and failing to perform a duty. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability found Muhammad was not justified when he fired the shots.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.