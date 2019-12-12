Fifth St. Louis officer indicted in attack on colleague - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Fifth St. Louis officer indicted in attack on colleague

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A fifth St. Louis police officer is now accused in the assault of a colleague who was working undercover during a 2017 protest. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in St. Louis on Thursday announced the indictment of 42-year-old Officer Steve Korte, who is charged with civil rights violations and providing false statements to the FBI. Federal prosecutors say Officer Luther Hall, who is black, was mistaken for a protester during a 2017 demonstration after the acquittal of Jason Stockley, a former officer accused of killing a black suspect. Hall claimed he was beaten “like Rodney King." His injuries required multiple surgeries.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.