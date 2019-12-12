Fifth St. Louis officer indicted in attack on colleague

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A fifth St. Louis police officer is now accused in the assault of a colleague who was working undercover during a 2017 protest. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in St. Louis on Thursday announced the indictment of 42-year-old Officer Steve Korte, who is charged with civil rights violations and providing false statements to the FBI. Federal prosecutors say Officer Luther Hall, who is black, was mistaken for a protester during a 2017 demonstration after the acquittal of Jason Stockley, a former officer accused of killing a black suspect. Hall claimed he was beaten “like Rodney King." His injuries required multiple surgeries.

