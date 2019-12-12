US charges Army vet with threatening to shoot congressman - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

US charges Army vet with threatening to shoot congressman

Posted: Updated:

By JOHN O'CONNOR
AP Political Writer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Federal authorities have charged a 64-year-old Army veteran with making a threatening communication against U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis. Randall E. Tarr, of Rochester, is accused leaving a voicemail message at Davis' office on Nov. 25 threatening to shoot him. He was released on his own recognizance Friday. Tarr told The Associated Press he was angry about a TV ad in which Davis appeared to support Russian explanations about meddling in the U.S. election and made the phone call. He says he wishes he “could take it all back.” He faces two criminal counts which carry penalties of five years or more in prison.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.