US labor board rules for McDonald's in unionization case - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

US labor board rules for McDonald's in unionization case

Posted: Updated:

By DEE-ANN DURBIN
AP Business Writer

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled in McDonald's favor in a case filed by 20 workers who faced retaliation for trying to unionize. The board says it favors a settlement that will require McDonald's franchisees to pay back wages to the affected workers. The workers were seeking a ruling that would hold McDonald's jointly responsible with the franchisees. But McDonald's insists the company doesn't directly employ the workers. An administrative law judge with the labor board had rejected the settlement in March 2018. The judge said it was unlikely to end the dispute. McDonald's appealed to the full board.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.