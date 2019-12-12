Paducah man dies after van ends up in Ohio River - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Paducah man dies after van ends up in Ohio River

Posted: Updated:

MCCRACKEN CO., KY (WSIL) -- A Riverboat crew saw a van submerged in the Ohio River as it docked in Paducah early Thursday morning.

Nobody was inside after crews pulled the van out of the water.

A few hours later fisherman saw what appeared to be a body. Fire crews then recovered the body of Keith F. Barnes, 49, of Paducah.

Foul play is not suspected but an autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning in Madisonville, KY.

Surveillance cameras show Barnes' van driving into the water around 5.25 a.m. on Monday. It is still unclear what caused him to drive into the water.

