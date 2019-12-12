Box containing infant's cremated remains stolen in burglary - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Box containing infant's cremated remains stolen in burglary

ELMHURST, Ill. - A suburban Chicago couple whose house was ransacked this week is begging whoever made off with some belongings inside to return just one thing: The small white box containing the ashes of their infant son. Sue and Jim LaDeur say the burglar or burglars who broke into their Elmhurst house on Tuesday may have mistaken the white box on a dresser in their bedroom for a jewelry box. And now the LaDeurs who had hoped to bury the ashes next to their own graves some day hope that by telling their story that someone will mail the box to the crematorium that is named on a label or just drop it off at a fire or police station.

