Boeing executives meet with head of FAA over grounded plane

WASHINGTON (AP) - Top Boeing executives have met with the head of the Federal Aviation Administration to discuss the ongoing grounding of Boeing 737 Max jetliner. The meeting Thursday came as evidence is growing that the Max grounding will drag on even longer than Boeing feared. Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg and the head of Boeing's commercial-planes business met with FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson. The FAA says Dickson told the Boeing executives that he wants FAA safety experts to take as long as they need to review changes that Boeing is making to the plane after two fatal crashes.

