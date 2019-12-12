Boeing executives meet with head of FAA over grounded plane - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Boeing executives meet with head of FAA over grounded plane

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) - Top Boeing executives have met with the head of the Federal Aviation Administration to discuss the ongoing grounding of Boeing 737 Max jetliner. The meeting Thursday came as evidence is growing that the Max grounding will drag on even longer than Boeing feared. Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg and the head of Boeing's commercial-planes business met with FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson. The FAA says Dickson told the Boeing executives that he wants FAA safety experts to take as long as they need to review changes that Boeing is making to the plane after two fatal crashes.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.