Illinois sues e-cigarette maker Juul over youth marketing

By SOPHIA TAREEN
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois has become the latest state to sue nation’s biggest e-cigarette maker. State Attorney General Kwame Raoul says Juul Labs Inc., used deceptive marketing practices to entice minors and misrepresented the amount of nicotine in its products. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Cook County. Other states including California, New York and Minnesota have filed similar lawsuits. A Juul Labs spokesman says company officials haven't reviewed the complaint yet but are cooperating with attorneys general and health officials to combat underage use. The lawsuit comes as health officials have been investigating deaths and illnesses tied to some vaping products.

