Catholic dioceses spar over Archbishop Sheen sainthood - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Catholic dioceses spar over Archbishop Sheen sainthood

Posted: Updated:

By DAVID CRARY
AP National Writer

There's an unusual public spat going on between two Roman Catholic dioceses regarding the campaign to gain sainthood for Archbishop Fulton Sheen. Before his death 40 years ago, Sheen was famous across the U.S. for his radio and TV preaching. He was scheduled to be beatified _ the last step before sainthood _ in a ceremony in Peoria, Illinois, later this month. However, the Vatican recently took the rare step of postponing the ceremony at the request of the Rochester, New York, diocese. The Peoria diocese says Rochester is trying to sabotage the sainthood campaign; Rochester says that's false .

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.