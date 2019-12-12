Catholic dioceses spar over Archbishop Sheen sainthood

By DAVID CRARY

AP National Writer

There's an unusual public spat going on between two Roman Catholic dioceses regarding the campaign to gain sainthood for Archbishop Fulton Sheen. Before his death 40 years ago, Sheen was famous across the U.S. for his radio and TV preaching. He was scheduled to be beatified _ the last step before sainthood _ in a ceremony in Peoria, Illinois, later this month. However, the Vatican recently took the rare step of postponing the ceremony at the request of the Rochester, New York, diocese. The Peoria diocese says Rochester is trying to sabotage the sainthood campaign; Rochester says that's false .

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.