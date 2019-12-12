Former court clerk office worker gets 2 years for perjury

CHICAGO (AP) - A former high-ranking employee in the Cook County Circuit Court Clerk's office has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for lying to a grand jury investigating an alleged bribe-for-jobs scheme. Beena Patel was found guilty in April of three felony counts of perjury after a trial in which prosecutors alleged that she lied to protect Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown. The 58-year-old Patel was sentenced Thursday. Brown has never been charged and won re-election in 2016, despite the investigation that started a year earlier. Brown has said she will step down next year after 20 years in office.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.