Study shows higher levels of carcinogen near Waukegan plant

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A new study has found that people living near a suburban Chicago medical equipment sterilization facility face higher cancer risks from toxic air pollution. The Chicago Tribune reports that the University of Illinois study found that participants who lived near the Medline Industries plant in Waukegan had higher levels of the cancer-causing chemical ethylene oxide in their blood than those who lived farther away. Susan Buchanan, who oversaw the study, says facilities that emit such dangerous chemicals shouldn't be located near areas frequently used by the public. A Medline spokesman said no conclusions can be drawn from the limited study.

