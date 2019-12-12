Teen sentenced to juvenile detention in ex-officer's death

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis teenager has been ordered to enter a juvenile detention program for his role in the death of a retired St. Louis police sergeant. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 16-year-old Justin Mathews also was given a suspended 20-year prison term Thursday for taking part in the 2018 robbery and shooting of Sgt. Ralph Harper. Mathews could be released on probation at age 21 if he successfully completes a program which includes counseling and vocational training.He athews pleaded guilty in October to second-degree murder, robbery and other crimes. He was 15 at the time of the killing.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.