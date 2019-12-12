2nd suspect in Kansas bar shooting that killed 4 arrested - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2nd suspect in Kansas bar shooting that killed 4 arrested

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A second man is in custody in  connection with a shooting at a Kansas bar that killed four people and injured five others. Kansas City, Kansas, police spokesman Jonathon Westbrook said Thursday that law enforcement arrested 29-year-old Hugo Villanueva-Morales on Wednesday in Mexico. He is a suspect in the shooting in October at a Tequila KC bar.  Villanueva-Morales and another man, 23-year-old Javier Alatorre, are charged each with four counts of first-degree murder, with bond set at $1 million each. Alatorre was arrested shortly after the shooting.

