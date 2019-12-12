Vaping illness death count surpasses 50 in US - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Vaping illness death count surpasses 50 in US

By MIKE STOBBE
AP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Health officials say the death toll from the U.S. outbreak of vaping illnesses has surpassed 50. U.S. health officials on Thursday said 26 states have reported deaths. The 52 deaths are among more than 2,400 hospitalized cases that have been reported across the nation this year. The median age of the people who died is 52. But most people who suffered lung damage have been much younger, with half in their teens or early 20s. Hospitalizations have been most common in the Midwest, with some of the highest rates in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin.

