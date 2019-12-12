State takes another step in future sale of Thompson Center

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois officials say they're inching closer to selling a Chicago building that houses state government offices. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that Illinois has selected a project manager to oversee the sale of the James R. Thompson Center following a competitive process. He says Ernst & Young Infrastructure Advisors, LLC will also help with relocation options for current employees. Pritzker says the building has outlived its purpose and costs $17 million annually to operate. The Thompson Center was designed by architect Helmut Jahn and opened in 1985. Parts have fallen into disrepair and there heating and cooling issues.

