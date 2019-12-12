Bevin pardons include man whose brother held fundraiser - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bevin pardons include man whose brother held fundraiser

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin issued a slew of pardons on his way out of office. Bevin has granted relief to a convicted killer whose brother raised money for him and another man who was convicted of a grisly murder in eastern Kentucky. Bevin issued more than 400 pardons since election day. Among them was Delmar Partin, who was convicted of murdering his former lover at a chemical plant in Barbourville in 1993. Partin was serving a life sentence in prison, but defense attorneys argued at his trial that there was no physical evidence linking him to the death.

