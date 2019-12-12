Ferguson's monitor fears public tuning out of reform process

By JIM SALTER

Associated Press

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) - The monitor overseeing the federal consent agreement requiring police and court changes in Ferguson is seeing signs that residents are disengaged in the reform process. There was a time when a meeting with the monitor would have drawn a capacity crowd in the town where the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown helped spur the Black Lives Matter movement. Just 22 people showed up Wednesday. Monitor Natashia Tidwell also expressed concern after just 128 people responded to a community survey that is a key component of the agreement, and few of them were black in a town that is two-thirds African-American.

