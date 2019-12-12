Ferguson's monitor fears public tuning out of reform process - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ferguson's monitor fears public tuning out of reform process

Posted: Updated:

By JIM SALTER
Associated Press

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) - The monitor overseeing the federal consent agreement requiring police and court changes in Ferguson is seeing signs that residents are disengaged in the reform process. There was a time when a meeting with the monitor would have drawn a capacity crowd in the town where the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown helped spur the Black Lives Matter movement. Just 22 people showed up Wednesday. Monitor Natashia Tidwell also expressed concern after just 128 people responded to a community survey that is a key component of the agreement, and few of them were black in a town that is two-thirds African-American.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.