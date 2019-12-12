Woman charged with stealing as much as $100,000 from PTO

ROCKTON, Ill. - A 37-year-old northern Illinois woman has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from a school district's Parent Teacher Organization she belonged to. On Thursday, the Rockford Register Star reported that the woman known both as Rebecca L. Kramper and Rebecca L. Cutler was charged this week with felony theft, booked into the Winnebago County Jail and released on bond. Kramper is suspected of stealing as much as $100,000 from the Rockton School District's PTO between October 2016 and September of this year. The district's superintendent informed district staffers and parents in an email that most, if not all, of the money has been recovered.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.