Donation to Missouri State will aid Springfield schools

A $6.5 million donation to Missouri State University will be used to help the Springfield public school district expand its agriculture education offerings. The Darr Family Foundation announced the donation Wednesday. The money will be used to add a small animal education building and a magnet school near the university's Darr College of Agriculture. The Springfield school district will operate the magnet school. It is expected to open in August 2021 and serve up to 150 students, likely in grades 4-6. The money will be donated over  five years starting with $2 million this month.

