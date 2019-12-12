Chicago suburb OKs $100K separation deal with ex-manager

OAK LAWN, Ill. - A Chicago suburb will pay its former village manager nearly $100,000 in separation benefits following his retirement after being charged in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian. The Chicago Tribune reports the Oak Lawn Village Board voted to approve a deal with Larry Deetjen that provides him with $53,000 for unused vacation time and a one-time severance payment of nearly $47,000. The 70-year-old Deetjen retired Nov. 19 shortly after being charged with three misdemeanors and two traffic citations in connection with the Oct. 10 crash while driving a village-owned vehicle. He was village manager for 12 years.

