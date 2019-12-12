Chicago suburb OKs $100K separation deal with ex-manager - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago suburb OKs $100K separation deal with ex-manager

Posted: Updated:

OAK LAWN, Ill. - A Chicago suburb will pay its former village manager nearly $100,000 in separation benefits following his retirement after being charged in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian. The Chicago Tribune reports the Oak Lawn Village Board voted to approve a deal with Larry Deetjen that provides him with $53,000 for unused vacation time and a one-time severance payment of nearly $47,000. The 70-year-old Deetjen retired Nov. 19 shortly after being charged with three misdemeanors and two traffic citations in connection with the Oct. 10 crash while driving a village-owned vehicle. He was village manager for 12 years.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.